మా 90's కిడ్స్ కి చంద్రబాబు అంటే ఒక ఎమోషన్ | Chandrababu fan moment | Asianet News Telugu

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu addresses a massive public gathering at Kothapeta, Kuppam constituency. Watch AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu speak on key developmental projects, local welfare schemes, the "Swarna Kuppam" roadmap, and governance milestones during his constituency visit. 📌 Key Highlights of the Visit & Speech: • Inauguration and foundation stone laying for key infrastructure projects • Launch of local developmental initiatives for Kuppam constituency • Addresses to the public, local farmers, and welfare beneficiaries