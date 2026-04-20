Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju Performs Sacred Rituals in Visakhapatnam | Asianet News Telugu

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju Performs Sacred Rituals in Visakhapatnam
విశాఖపట్నంలోని ప్రసిద్ధ Simhachalam Templeలో ఘనంగా చందనోత్సవం జరిగింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా గోవా గవర్నర్ Ashok Gajapathi Raju ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో విజయనగరం ఎమ్మెల్యే Pusapati Aditi, ఎండౌమెంట్స్ కమిషనర్ Ramachandra Mohan పాల్గొన్నారు.
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