ఆనందం తో స్టేజిపై డాన్స్ చేసిన బాబు CM Chandrababu Dance At Veligonda Project |Asianet Telugu

Watch LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lifts the gates of Veligonda Project Phase-1, dedicating the crucial water project to the nation. Water from the Krishna river is set to reach the drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts.కరువు నేలపై పరుగులు పెడుతున్న కృష్ణమ్మ! వెలిగొండ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఫేజ్-1 గేట్లు ఎత్తి జాతికి అంకితం చేసిన సీఎం నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు. వెలిగొండ వద్ద నుండి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం.