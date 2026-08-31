లైవ్ లో కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టిన బాబు | CM Chandrababu Speech | Asianet Telugu

లైవ్ లో కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టిన బాబు
Watch LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lifts the gates of Veligonda Project Phase-1, dedicating the crucial water project to the nation. Water from the Krishna river is set to reach the drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts.కరువు నేలపై పరుగులు పెడుతున్న కృష్ణమ్మ! వెలిగొండ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఫేజ్-1 గేట్లు ఎత్తి జాతికి అంకితం చేసిన సీఎం నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు. వెలిగొండ వద్ద నుండి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం.
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