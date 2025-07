Venugopal Bollampalli

Venugopal Bollampalli is a senior journalist currently serving as the Editor of Asianet News Telugu & Tamil. With over 18 years of experience in the media industry, he has held key roles across renowned organizations such as Eenadu, BBC, Big TV, and Microsoft News. He brings deep expertise in digital media leadership, YouTube and social media content strategy, content management, national and regional news analysis, and data-driven editorial planning. He is also proficient in integrating artificial intelligence into content workflows, enabling more efficient and scalable news production.