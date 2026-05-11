తమిళ రాజకీయాల్లో సంచలనం Trisha As Jayalalitha In Tamil Politics?? | Asianet News Telugu

తమిళనాడు రాజకీయాల్లో ఒకప్పటి స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ జయలలిత సృష్టించిన చరిత్ర మనందరికీ తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు అదే బాటలో నటి త్రిష కృష్ణన్ రాజకీయ అరంగేట్రం చేయబోతున్నారనే వార్తలు కోలీవుడ్ మరియు పొలిటికల్ వర్గాల్లో ప్రకంపనలు సృష్టిస్తున్నాయి. ముఖ్యంగా విజయ్ స్థాపించిన TVK పార్టీలో త్రిష చేరబోతున్నారని, ఆమెను జయలలితతో పోలుస్తూ నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. అసలు త్రిష రాజకీయాల్లోకి వస్తున్నారా? ఈ వార్తల్లో ఉన్న వాస్తవాలేంటి? పూర్తి వివరాలు ఈ వీడియోలో చూడండి.Is South Queen Trisha Krishnan set to become the next Iron Lady of Tamil Nadu? Rumors are spreading like wildfire across Kollywood and political circles that actress Trisha is preparing for her political debut, following in the footsteps of the legendary late CM Jayalalithaa.With Thalapathy Vijay already making waves with his party TVK (Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam), reports suggest that Trisha might join forces with him or take up a pivotal role in the upcoming 2026 elections. This video dives deep into why fans are calling her the "Next Jayalalithaa" and how her entry could change the face of Tamil Nadu politics.

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