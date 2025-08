Dr. Goparaju Samaram, MBBS – Medical Author

Dr. Goparaju Samaram is a distinguished physician, medical researcher, and public health advocate with over 50 years of dedicated service to affordable community healthcare. A graduate of Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, he founded Vasavya Nursing Home in Vijayawada, where he has performed over 40,000 cataract surgeries and organized thousands of free medical camps for underserved populations. As a pioneer in public health, Dr. Samaram led large-scale HIV/AIDS awareness and treatment programs and is a nationally certified master trainer by NACO and IMA. His research includes epidemiological studies on HIV prevalence and rural health issues like fluoride contamination. Dr. Samaram served as the National President of the Indian Medical Association (2009–10), contributing to progressive health policies submitted to both national and international bodies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as Chairperson of the Red Cross (NTR District), he organized vaccination drives and distributed more than 150,000 medical kits, significantly aiding the community. An accomplished author of over 217 books in simple Telugu, Dr. Samaram combines clinical expertise with clear public health communication. His lifelong mission is to build a medically informed, health-conscious society through accessible healthcare and education.