Happy Chocolate Day 2022: చాక్లెట్ డే రోజు మీ ప్రియమైన వ్యక్తులకు ఇలా విష్ చెయ్యండి!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: నేడు చాక్లెట్ డే.. వాలంటైన్స్ డేకు ముందు ఏడు రోజులు ఎంతో చక్కగా సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకుంటారు.. అలానే వాలంటైన్ వీక్ మొదటి రోజు రోజ్ డే ని, రెండో రోజు ప్రొపోజ్ డేను జరుపుకుంటారు. ఇక మూడో రోజు చాక్లెట్ డేని సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకుంటారు. ఆ మూడో రోజే ఫిబ్రవరి 9. ఇక ఈరోజు మీ ప్రియమైన వ్యక్తికి చాక్లెట్ తో పాటు ఓ మంచి కవిత్వాన్ని చెప్పండి..



ప్రేమ ఎంతో మధురం.. అలానే చాక్లెట్ కూడా.. అలాంటి ఈ చాక్లెట్ డే రోజు ఎంతోమంది ప్రేమికులు చాక్లెట్స్ ఇచ్చి పూచ్చుకుంటూ సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు.. ఇక ఈరోజు చాక్లెట్ డే కోసమే మార్కెట్ లో సరికొత్త రకమైన చాక్లెట్స్ ను తీసుకొస్తారు.. లవ్ షేప్స్ లో, ఫ్లవర్స్ షేప్ లో చాక్లెట్స్ ని మార్కెట్ లోకి తీసుకొస్తారు.. అలాంటి చాక్లెట్స్ ఇచ్చి మీ ప్రియమైన వారికి విశేష్ చెప్పండి.



చాక్లెట్ తినేటప్పుడు.. ఈ చాక్లెట్ తినే ప్రతిసారీ. - నేను నీకు గుర్తొస్తాను... అలాగే నువ్వు పంపిన చాక్లెట్ ను నేను ఒంటరిగా ఉన్నప్పుడే తింటాను..

హలో ఫ్రెండ్ గారు...

ఈరోజు చాక్లెట్ డే సందర్భంగా... మన స్నేహ బంధం ఇలాగే కొనసాగాలని కోరుకుంటూ... నీకు పెద్ద చాక్లెట్ పంపిస్తున్నాను తినేసేయ్...

నీ సమక్షంలో గడిపే ప్రతిక్షణం నాకు తియ్యని వేడుకే....

హ్యాపీ చాక్లెట్ డే.. కొన్ని చాక్లెట్ డే కోట్స్ ఇంగ్లీష్ లో...

Life is like a box of chocolates and I want to share with you. You never know what you're getting next but whatever it is, I want to have it with you...

Anyone can catch one's eye. But it takes a special someone, to capture your heart and soul- and for me that special someone is you.

This is a chocolate message, For a dairy milk person, From a five star friends For a melody reason, And a kitkat time, On a munch day, In a perk mood to say,

If you are a chocolate you are the sweetest, if you are a Teddy Bear you are the most huggable, If you are a Star you are the Brightest, and since you are my FRIENDyour the BEST!

