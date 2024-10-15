Asianet News Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 live updates day 44: యష్మికి చుక్కలు చూపించిన హరితేజ

Oct 15, 2024, 6:29 AM IST

bigg boss telugu season 8 live updates day 44 heated argument between yashmi and hariteja ksr

యష్మిని నామినేట్ చేసిన హరితేజతో యష్మికి వాగ్వాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. నామినేషన్ ముగిశాక యష్మి కన్నీరు పెట్టుకుంది. ప్రేరణ ఓదార్చే ప్రయత్నం చేసినా ఆమె ఏడుపు ఆపలేదు.

6:46 AM IST

యష్మికి చుక్కలు చూపించిన హరితేజ

6:46 AM IST:

