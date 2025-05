Operation Sindoor : క్యాండిల్ లైట్స్ నుంచి బ్రహ్మోస్ వరకు భారత్ విప్లవాత్మక మార్పు

About the Author Swaminathan Gurumurthy

Swaminathan Gurumurthy is the Editor of Thuglak. His views are keenly watched by the decision-makers; they often become an important factor in determining the direction of state politics. Over the decades, his reportage rocked the country and created political twists and turns across the nation. He furiously campaigned against corruption at high places, exposed bribery in Bofors arms deals and opened to the world, about illegal relationships between corporate giants like Reliance and the government. Gurumurthy is one of the founders of the Vivekananda International Foundation, which promotes quality research and in-depth studies and is a platform for dialogue and conflict resolution. Gurumurthy is the Visiting Faculty of IIT Bombay in the domains of Economics, Finance and Management. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Legal Anthropology at Sastra University.Read More...