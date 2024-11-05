Bigg Boss Telugu 8 live Updates|Day 65: అశ్వద్ధామ 2.0 ఈజ్ బ్యాక్  

7:00 AM IST
అశ్వద్ధామ 2.0 ఈజ్ బ్యాక్
నామినేషన్స్ లో అశ్వద్ధామ ఈజ్ బ్యాక్ అంటూ మళ్ళీ ఫైర్ అయ్యాడు గౌతమ్. నిఖిల్ తో జరిగిన ఆర్గ్యుమెంట్ లో నన్ను అశ్వద్ధామ అన్నా పర్లేదు. ట్రోల్ చేసినా ఓకే. అశ్వద్ధామ ఈజ్ బ్యాక్ అని నేనే చెబుతున్నా అన్నాడు.
Akka anadam thappaithe thammudu anadam kuda thappe kada? So it's not a valid point!— Gautham Krishna (@igauthamkrishna) November 5, 2024
Finally our Ashwathama is back with bang
Akka ane word Disrespect ah? Please do comment below
Lets rally together and support #GauthamKrishna #BiggBossTelugu8#Gautham pic.twitter.com/eySbr9YqYY
7:00 AM IST:
నామినేషన్స్ లో అశ్వద్ధామ ఈజ్ బ్యాక్ అంటూ మళ్ళీ ఫైర్ అయ్యాడు గౌతమ్. నిఖిల్ తో జరిగిన ఆర్గ్యుమెంట్ లో నన్ను అశ్వద్ధామ అన్నా పర్లేదు. ట్రోల్ చేసినా ఓకే. అశ్వద్ధామ ఈజ్ బ్యాక్ అని నేనే చెబుతున్నా అన్నాడు.
Akka anadam thappaithe thammudu anadam kuda thappe kada? So it's not a valid point!— Gautham Krishna (@igauthamkrishna) November 5, 2024
Finally our Ashwathama is back with bang
Akka ane word Disrespect ah? Please do comment below
Lets rally together and support #GauthamKrishna #BiggBossTelugu8#Gautham pic.twitter.com/eySbr9YqYY