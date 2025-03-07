శాండ్, ల్యాండ్, మైన్స్, వైన్స్ పై YSCRP వాళ్లు మాట్లాడకూడదు: అచ్చెన్నాయుడు | Asianet News Telugu

Galam Venkata Rao  | Published: Mar 7, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

నాసిరకం లిక్కర్ తయారు చేసి, ప్రజల ప్రాణాలు తీసి, లిక్కర్ మీద వైసీపీ వాళ్ళు ప్రశ్నలు వేయటం ఏంటని ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ వ్యవసాయ శాఖ మంత్రి కింజరాపు అచ్చెన్నాయుడు అన్నారు. శాండ్, ల్యాండ్, మైన్స్, వైన్స్ మీద వైసీపీ వాళ్ళు ప్రశ్నలు వేయకపోతే వాళ్ళకే మంచిదన్నారు. అసెంబ్లీలో వైసీపీ సభ్యులు అడిగిన ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం చెబుతూ అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. Stay tuned for the latest Telugu News updates, Celebrity news, and political happenings from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and across India. Stay updated with the latest news at 🌐 https://telugu.asianetnews.com🗞️

