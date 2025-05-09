userpic
user icon

India-Pak tensions: IPL Match called IPL మ్యాచ్ రద్దు జైభారత్ నినాదం తో ఫాన్స్ ఇంటికి

Galam Venkata Rao  | Published: May 9, 2025, 2:05 AM IST

Recent Videos

India Intercepts Pakistani Drones Over Udhampur

Explosions in Udhampur | పాకిస్తాన్ డ్రోన్లనుగాల్లోనే తిప్పికొట్టిన భారత్ | Asianet News Telugu

Megastar's Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Re-Release Interview | Asianet News

Megastar Interview About Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Movie Re Releasing | Asianet News Telugu

India vs Pakistan Tension: Jammu Blackout Sparks War Concerns

India vs Pakisthan War: జమ్మూలో కమ్ముకున్న యుద్ధమేఘాలు | Blackout In The City | Asianet News Telugu

Jammu City Blackout: Power Outage Disrupts Normalcy

Blackout in the city Jammu: అంధకారంలో జమ్ము | Asianet News Telugu

Hyderabad's Miss World Contestants | Asianet News Telugu

భాగ్యనగరంలో అందాల భామలు | Miss World | Asianet News Telugu

Video Top Stories

India-Pakistan Tensions: IPL Match Cancelled, Fans Chant "Jai Bharat"
VIDEO

India-Pak tensions: IPL Match called IPL మ్యాచ్ రద్దు జైభారత్ నినాదం తో ఫాన్స్ ఇంటికి

India Intercepts Pakistani Drones Over Udhampur
VIDEO

Explosions in Udhampur | పాకిస్తాన్ డ్రోన్లనుగాల్లోనే తిప్పికొట్టిన భారత్ | Asianet News Telugu

Megastar's Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Re-Release Interview | Asianet News
VIDEO

Megastar Interview About Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Movie Re Releasing | Asianet News Telugu

India vs Pakistan Tension: Jammu Blackout Sparks War Concerns
VIDEO

India vs Pakisthan War: జమ్మూలో కమ్ముకున్న యుద్ధమేఘాలు | Blackout In The City | Asianet News Telugu

Jammu City Blackout: Power Outage Disrupts Normalcy
VIDEO

Blackout in the city Jammu: అంధకారంలో జమ్ము | Asianet News Telugu

Hyderabad's Miss World Contestants | Asianet News Telugu
VIDEO

భాగ్యనగరంలో అందాల భామలు | Miss World | Asianet News Telugu

Pakistani Drone Attack on Jammu: S-400 Activated
VIDEO

జమ్మూపై పాక్ డ్రోన్లతో దాడి.. S-400 డిఫెన్స్ యాక్టివేషన్ | Jammu Missile Alert | Asianet News Telugu

Must See

India-Pakistan Tensions: IPL Match Cancelled, Fans Chant "Jai Bharat"
VIDEO

India-Pak tensions: IPL Match called IPL మ్యాచ్ రద్దు జైభారత్ నినాదం తో ఫాన్స్ ఇంటికి

India Intercepts Pakistani Drones Over Udhampur
VIDEO

Explosions in Udhampur | పాకిస్తాన్ డ్రోన్లనుగాల్లోనే తిప్పికొట్టిన భారత్ | Asianet News Telugu

Megastar's Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Re-Release Interview | Asianet News
VIDEO

Megastar Interview About Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari Movie Re Releasing | Asianet News Telugu