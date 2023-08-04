Asianet News TeluguAsianet News Telugu

    కామెట్ ఈవి ఆల్-ఎక్స్‌క్లూజివ్ 'స్పెషల్ గేమర్' ఎడిషన్‌.. లాంచ్ చేసిన ఎంజి మోటార్..

    గేమింగ్ కమ్యూనిటీ   బోల్డ్, వైబ్రంట్, డైనమిక్ అండ్ టెక్నో వైబ్ నుండి ప్రేరణ పొందిన ఈ కామెట్ EV ఎడిషన్ , గేమింగ్‌లో అడ్రినలిన్ రష్‌ని ఇష్టపడే జెన్ Z కోసం యాక్టీవ్ భావాన్ని సృష్టించడానికి డార్క్ ఇంకా లైట్ థీమ్‌లలో రూపొందించబడింది. 

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    ఆగస్టు, 2023: ఎంజి మోటార్ ఇండియా  'గేమర్ ఎడిషన్'గా పిలువబడే కామెట్ ఈవి(EV)  ఆల్-ఎక్స్‌క్లూజివ్ స్పెషల్ ఎడిషన్‌ను విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్లు ప్రకటించింది. ఇది EV సెగ్మెంట్‌లో మొట్టమొదటిసారిగా కస్టమైజ్ చేయబడిన కారు. ఈ ఎడిషన్   ఏస్థటిక్స్ అండ్ అంబియెన్స్  భారతదేశ ప్రఖ్యాత గేమర్ 'మోర్టల్' (నమన్ మాథుర్), the OG MVP ద్వారా సంభావితం చేయబడింది. కామెట్ EV   ఈ వెర్షన్ ప్రస్తుత కారు ధర కంటే రూ 64,999 అదనపు ధరతో  ఉంటుంది. కస్టమర్‌లు తమకు ఇష్టమైన కారును ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ఎంజి వెబ్‌సైట్ https://cc.mgmotor.co.in/mgexpert/#/e-model/variants లేదా భారతదేశంలోని ఎంజి డీలర్‌షిప్‌లలో బుక్ చేసుకోవచ్చు. ఈ కస్టమైజ్ గేమింగ్ ఎడిషన్ అన్ని కామెట్ ఈవి(EV) వేరియంట్‌లలో (పేస్, ప్లే, అండ్ ప్లష్) అందుబాటులో ఉంది.

    గేమింగ్ కమ్యూనిటీ   బోల్డ్, వైబ్రంట్, డైనమిక్ అండ్ టెక్నో వైబ్ నుండి ప్రేరణ పొందిన ఈ కామెట్ EV ఎడిషన్ , గేమింగ్‌లో అడ్రినలిన్ రష్‌ని ఇష్టపడే జెన్ Z కోసం యాక్టీవ్ భావాన్ని సృష్టించడానికి డార్క్ ఇంకా లైట్ థీమ్‌లలో రూపొందించబడింది. ఈ వాహనాల  ఎక్స్టీరియర్  భాగాలను రీసైకిల్ చేసిన ప్లాస్టిక్ మెటీరియల్‌తో డార్క్ క్రోమ్ అండ్ మెటల్ ఫినిషింగ్‌తో ఇల్యుమినేటెడ్ టెక్స్‌చర్‌తో రూపొందించారు. కామెట్ EV 'గేమర్ ఎడిషన్' లోపలి భాగం గేమింగ్ ప్రియులు/అభిమానులను ఉత్సాహపరుస్తుంది ఇంకా  నియాన్ ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో ఉంటుంది. గేమింగ్ కమ్యూనిటీ అభిరుచికి అనుగుణంగా నిర్మించబడ్డ క్యాబిన్‌లోని యాంబియంట్ లైట్ ఆకర్షణను పెంచుతుంది.

    ఎంజి టెక్-స్పిరిట్ ఎంజి Xpert, Epay, ఎంజి VPhy NFT, అండ్ ఎంజి వెర్స్ (MG Verse) వంటి కార్యక్రమాలతో ఇది స్పష్టంగా కనిపిస్తుంది. డిజైన్ ఇంకా టెక్నాలజీ ఏకీకరణ అవకాశాలను పునర్నిర్వచించటానికి ఎంజి మోటార్ ఇండియా అండ్ మోర్టల్ కలిసి ఒక ప్రత్యేకమైన ప్రయాణాన్ని ప్రారంభించినందున రెండు విభిన్న ప్రపంచాల పరాకాష్టను చూసేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉండండి.

    About MG Motor India
    Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 99 years.

    MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles and 3,000 employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology and MG Comet EV – The Smart Urban Electric Vehicle.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
